Calculating the Economic Impacts of the Syrian Conflict
Operationalizing the World Bank's Damage and Needs Assessment
ToolPublished Oct 18, 2017
Operationalizing the World Bank's Damage and Needs Assessment
ToolPublished Oct 18, 2017
RAND has collaborated with The World Bank to develop an online calculator that allows the user to calculate and forecast the costs of the Syrian war. The calculator combines data from the World Bank with insights from the economics literature to estimate the economic impact of destruction and infrastructure spending in seven key sectors: agriculture, education, energy, health, housing, transportation, and water and sanitation in six war-torn cities. It allows users to vary key assumptions about the extent of destruction and intensity of infrastructure spending activity, and estimates the net economic impact on the gross domestic product (GDP) of these six cities.
This publication is part of the RAND tool series. RAND tools include models, databases, calculators, computer code, GIS mapping tools, practitioner guidelines, web applications, and various other toolkits and applied research products. All RAND tools undergo rigorous peer review to ensure both high data standards and appropriate methodology in keeping with RAND's commitment to quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.