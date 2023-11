Logic Model for Non-Lethal Weapons in the U.S. Department of Defense

This logic model is intended to help characterize the impact of Non-Lethal Weapons (NLWs) within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). It provides a structure in which activities are linked to direct outputs, which contribute to higher-level outcomes, then to ultimate strategic goals from the 2022 National Defense Strategy.

Hovering over, or clicking an element of the logic model highlights the other elements to which it is linked.