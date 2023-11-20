Logic Model for Non-Lethal Weapons in the U.S. Department of Defense
A multi-year RAND project examined how to evaluate the tactical, operational, and strategic impact of non-lethal weapons (NLWs), a subset of intermediate force capabilities (IFCs). Researchers delineated the direct outputs and higher-level outcomes of NLW usage, considered how to measure their impact, and linked them to the strategic goals of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Their findings provided insight into how to better integrate NLWs throughout DoD.
The logic model in this visualization is intended to help characterize the impact of NLWs within DoD. The model provides a structure in which activities are linked to direct outputs, which contribute to higher-level outcomes, then to ultimate strategic goals from the 2022 National Defense Strategy. Those goals include strengthening alliances and partnerships; improving competitive advantage over adversaries; building a resilient joint force and defense ecosystem; defending the homeland; deterring aggression and strategic attacks against the U.S., allies, and partners; and prevailing in conflict when necessary.
Research conducted by
