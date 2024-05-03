A Logic Model for Intermediate Force Capabilities

The model illustrates the specific ways in which IFC activities lead to military success and strategic impact. It also shows the value of viewing these IFCs collectively, because their outputs and outcomes are mostly the same.

Intermediate force capabilities (IFCs) include non-lethal weapons (NLWs), information operations (IO), electromagnetic warfare (EW), and cyber capabilities. All of these contribute to military success but are not intended to inflict lethal harm or to directly cause physical destruction. RAND researchers created a logic model to examine the impact of IFCs, how they relate to one another, and how they contribute to national strategic goals. In the model, IFC activities result in direct outputs that contribute to higher-level outcomes and, ultimately, strategic goals drawn from national and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) strategic documents.

This research was sponsored by the Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office (JIFCO) and conducted within the Navy and Marine Forces Program of the RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD).

This report is part of the RAND visualization series. RAND visualizations present graphical or interactive views of data and information from a published, peer-reviewed product or a body of published work.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.