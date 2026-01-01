Service Member Transitions Survey

This survey is now closed.

RAND, a non-profit research organization, conducted a study funded jointly by the U.S. Department of War and Department of Veterans Affairs. As a part of this project, we surveyed service members who received military health care and were planning to separate from the military.

This survey was endorsed by Ms. Susan Orsega, Deputy Assistant Secretary of War Health Services Policy and Oversight, and Dr. Carolyn Clancy, VHA Assistant Undersecretary for Health, Discovery, Education and Affiliate Networks, as stated in the Letters of Support.

This survey received all required human subjects and regulatory approvals.

General Questions

For questions about the study, please contact Kimberly Hepner, Ph.D. at:

KimberlyHepner@transitionssurvey.com