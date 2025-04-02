This report identifies five options that would improve the long-term sustainability and viability of the universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education in the coming years.

This report presents findings on the relationship between student and school staff health and well-being, school climate, and student education outcomes prior to Baltimore City Public Schools undertaking school building renovations.

Based on my analysis, I extend theory on the role of neighborhood organizations in creating overlap and connection between the school and the community and extend work on organizational members' sense-making about the organizational field.

Twenty facilities that imagery analysis, press and professional journals suggest house Uighur children have been identified in this first study of geolocating China's detention infrastructure targeting Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups.

While considering new uses for and formations of school space, planners might also consider whether these spaces will be conducive to learning. Research links the physical condition of learning spaces to improved student physical health and academic performance.

Safely reopening K–12 schools for in-person instruction requires complicated protocols ranging from symptom monitoring to physical distancing, as well as containment of transmission in the community. State policymakers and school leaders could begin planning now to draft, pilot, and evaluate protocols for reopening schools that incorporate rapid testing.

Schools cannot simply wait out this pandemic, nor will short-term planning and ad-hoc infrastructure get them successfully through this academic year. If schools are to minimize educational losses, large-scale investments should be made now.

We identified 21 preschools that house Uyghur children in Qira County, Xinjiang using satellite imagery. These facilities are part of Beijing's efforts to assimilate Uyghurs by erasing their culture to a Communist Party ideal that has been compared to genocide.

Officials face challenges in developing and implementing protection and mitigation measures for school physical security. This report details literature review and small-group discussion findings and their implications for policymakers and planners.

Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center researchers present a systems approach to school safety in which physical security elements integrate to provide benefits with minimal negative effects on schools' missions, operations, and climates.

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