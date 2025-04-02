Education Facilities

Education Facilities

RAND's research on education facilities examines the condition, design, and equitable distribution of school buildings and physical learning environments and their effects on student and staff well-being and academic performance. By analyzing infrastructure investment, maintenance needs, and planning strategies, RAND supports policymakers and school system leaders in making informed decisions about facility development and modernization.

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