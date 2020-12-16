The Vitality Age with pre-existing conditions (VAPC) is an extension to VA.3, allowing explicit differentiation between individuals with one or more selected pre-existing conditions that negatively affect their health and life expectancy.
Mixture models are useful for monitoring the behavior of data and for offering comparisons to supplemental data, especially in the presence of unobserved heterogeneity, but one should be highly cautious when drawing causal inferences as to which population each component of the fitted mixture model represents.
Most medical research focuses on fighting individual disease. But delayed aging could boost life expectancy by more than two years and yield more than $7 trillion over 50 years. Greater investment in research to delay aging could be a very efficient way to prevent disease, improve public health, and extend healthy life.
New interventional cardiac catheterization services offered by U.S. hospitals generally duplicate existing programs and do not help patients gain access to timely emergency cardiac care. Instead, the focus has been on competing with other hospitals.
New interventional cardiac catheterization services offered by U.S. hospitals generally duplicate existing programs and do not help patients gain access to timely emergency cardiac care. Instead, the focus has been on competing with other hospitals.
Eight separate technical papers on eight conditions and procedures: asthma in children and adults; breast mass and breast cancer; cholecystectomy; diarrhea and dehydration in children; ischemic heart disease; osteoarthrosis;...