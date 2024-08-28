Military Construction

Military Construction

RAND's research on military construction examines the planning, investment, and management of facilities and infrastructure that support military readiness and operations. By assessing costs, requirements, and strategic objectives, RAND delivers actionable guidance to defense planners and installation managers for optimizing military facilities and infrastructure.

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