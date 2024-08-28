Military Construction

This paper describes four hardened basing concepts for B-52 bombers and summarizes existing data and analyses of their technical feasibility, survivability, and costs.

This short paper presents calculations to determine what combination of bomb type and delivery tactics are most effective against various target runways.

The analysis describes ground threats to air bases and, based on experience gained during attacks on U.S. Air Force bases in South Vietnam, makes recommendations on how best to improve security of U.S. Air Force bases in Thailand.

This report presents a method to estimate the time and effort required to repair runways that have been cratered by various conventional weapons.

This short paper presents estimates of delivery circular error probables (CEPs) for various air-to-ground weapons released from F-4D/E, F-111A, and A-7D aircraft using tactics most appropriate for the weapon/aircraft combination.

This report presents data on the maximum payload drag area limits for F-4E, A-7D, and F-111A aircraft for specified mission radii (250, 300, 350, 450, 500, and 550 miles).

This simulation of a Warsaw Pact air campaign against NATO air bases explored the possibility that NATO allies would not build hardened aircraft shelters like those being constructed at U.S. Air Force bases.

In support of Army decisionmaking, this report presents relative estimates of costs and benefits of alternative housing strategies to help improve the quality and availability of barracks for permanent party unaccompanied soldiers.

This guide helps analysts use the RAND-developed Theater Air Base Resiliency Optimization Model (TAB-ROM) tool, version 2.0, which identifies the most cost-effective mitigation options to consider in the event of a missile attack on an air base.

The growing missile threat in the Pacific region has led the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to assess air base defense. RAND researchers examined how the USAF has invested in air base defense and how it can prioritize air base defense moving forward.

Oops! An unexpected error has occurred. Please try again. If you see this message repeatedly, there may be a problem with site functionality at this time. Thanks for your patience while we work to resolve the problem.