Brien Alkire

Brien Alkire
Senior Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Santa Monica Office

Education

Ph.D. in electrical engineering, University of California, Los Angeles

Overview

Brien Alkire is a senior researcher at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He leads and conducts research in C4ISR and national security space policy. He serves as director, Staff Development and Education in RAND Project AIR FORCE, and was previously an associate and acting program director. He has authored more than fifty peer reviewed RAND reports and twenty Department of Air Force 1-pagers, and has served on seven dissertation committees. He teaches courses at Pardee RAND Graduate School in optimization and ISR. Prior to RAND, Alkire developed systems, software, and circuits with defense and commercial applications. Trained as an algorithm designer, Alkire's academic concentrations were optimization, signal processing, and communications. He holds a PhD. in electrical engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles, where he has also served as a lecturer. 

Research Focus

Pardee RAND Graduate School Courses

Selected Publications

Alkire, Brien, Yool Kim, Matthew Berry, David Blancett, James Dimarogonas, Niraj Inamdar, Sherrill Lingel, Nicholas Martin, George Nacouzi, Joel B. Predd, and William A. Williams, Enhancing Assessments of Space Mission Assurance, RAND Corporation (RR-2948-AF), 2020

Tarraf, Danielle C., William Shelton, Edward Parker, Brien Alkire, Diana Gehlhaus, Justin Grana, Alexis Levedahl, Jasmin Léveillé, Jared Mondschein, James Ryseff, Ali Wyne, Daniel Elinoff, Edward Geist, Benjamin N. Harris, Eric Hui, Cedric Kenney, Sydne J. Newberry, Chandler Sachs, Peter Schirmer, Danielle Schlang, Victoria M. Smith, Abbie Tingstad, Padmaja Vedula, and Kristin Warren, The Department of Defense Posture for Artificial Intelligence: Assessment and Recommendations, RAND Corporation (RR-4229-OSD), 2019

Alkire, Brien, Sherrill Lingel, and Lawrence M. Hanser, A Wargame Method for Assessing Risk and Resilience of Military Command-and-Control Organizations, RAND Corporation (TL-291-AF), 2018

Alkire, Brien, Sherrill Lingel, Caroline Baxter, Christopher M. Carson, Christine Chen, David Gordon, Lawrence M. Hanser, Lance Menthe, and Daniel M. Romano, Command and Control of Joint Air Operations in the Pacific: Methods for Comparing and Contrasting Alternative Concepts, RAND Corporation (RR-1865-AF), 2018

Alkire, Brien, Abbie Tingstad, Dale Benedetti, Amado Cordova, Irina Elena Danescu, William Fry, D. Scott George, Lawrence M. Hanser, Lance Menthe, Erik Nemeth, David A. Ochmanek, Julia Pollak, Jessie Riposo, Timothy William James Smith, and Alexander Stephenson, Leveraging the Past to Prepare for the Future of Air Force Intelligence Analysis, RAND Corporation (RR-1330-AF), 2016

Lingel, Sherrill, Lance Menthe, Brien Alkire, John Gibson, Scott A. Grossman, Robert A. Guffey, Keith Henry, Lindsay D. Millard, Christopher A. Mouton, George Nacouzi, and Edward Wu, Methodologies for Analyzing Remotely Piloted Aircraft in Future Roles and Missions, RAND Corporation (DB-637-AF), 2012

Alkire, Brien, James G. Kallimani, Peter A. Wilson, and Louis R. Moore, Applications for Navy Unmanned Aircraft Systems, RAND Corporation (MG-957-NAVY), 2010

Riposo, Jessie, Brien Alkire, John F. Schank, Mark V. Arena, James G. Kallimani, Irv Blickstein, Kimberly Curry Hall, and Clifford A. Grammich, U.S. Navy Shipyards: An Evaluation of Workload- and Workforce-Management Practices, RAND Corporation (MG-751-NAVY), 2008

Honors & Awards

  • Outstanding Teacher Award, 2012, 2016 and 2020, Pardee RAND Graduate School
  • Bronze Medal Award, 2016, RAND
  • Outstanding Performer, Unified Engagement Wargame 2014, United States Air Force

Publications