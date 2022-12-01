Journal Article
Documenting the Modeling Process with a Standardized Data Structure Described and Implemented in DynamicVu
This article proposes a data structure and its methods for documenting the process of building a simulation model.
Samuel D. Allen (he/him) is an adjunct technical analyst at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He is a social scientist specializing in developing and applying mixed methods approaches, including ones involving system dynamics modeling and simulation to explore organizational, strategic and operational issues of complexity and impacts across sectors. He is an expert in capturing interdependencies among factors from qualitative data, and developing simulation models. He also has extensive experience in qualitative and quantitative methods for policy analysis. His recent work included developing a theory for complex supply chain sustainability and circularity situations.
His current/recent work includes simulation modeling in supply chain management, workforce projections, coordinating inter-organizational and societal action, and integration of complex innovations in health services. He studies policy design, services, operations and implementation as well as the influence of context in interventions. He has disseminated findings and recommendations via client reports, peer-reviewed publications, and conference presentations.
Allen's project work includes work with the U.S. Census Bureau, CDC Tracking Network, and regional and mutli-national corporations on topics of racial/ethnic equity, environmental public health, food waste reduction, among.
He received his Ph.D. in business administration from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.