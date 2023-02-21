Graham Andrews is a doctoral candidate at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. He holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Washington, and a B.S. in computer science from the University of Redlands. His research interests include the psychology of risk decision-making, mathematical approaches to uncertainty, statistical analysis, artificial intelligence applications and implications, nuclear security policy, and intergenerational policymaking.
Andrews worked at the University of Washington for the Evans Policy Analysis & Research group, where he designed a text analysis suite in the R programming language. Prior to the University of Washington, he worked for seven years as a project manager, user interface designer, and software engineer at Microsoft Corporation. His master’s degree studies focused on decision making and uncertainty in policy, with a focus on long-term policy challenges in climate and energy.
At RAND, Andrews has focused on decision research and military software acquisition, in separate work streams. Highlights include an analysis of a major national insurance market for earthquake insurance, helping the Air Force decide on the best way to navigate the future potential of its simulators, writing custom software to help the army analyze feedback on potential new hardware faster and in more detail than ever before, and building a custom database to help the Army's JROTC program decide where to invest its time.
Andrews is currently researching a dissertation on the value of decision support tools to mitigate disasters before they occur.