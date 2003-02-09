Beth J. Asch

Should Uncle Sam Want You?
Despite some calls to reinstitute the draft, Beth Asch writes in an commentary that the all-volunteer military is working just fine.
Feb 9, 2003
Boston Globe
Beth Asch is a senior economist at the RAND Corporation and professor of policy analysis at Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her areas of study include labor economics and defense manpower. She has led numerous studies on compensation design in the military and in the federal civil service, on the workforce implications of state and local pension reform, and on military recruiting and personnel supply to the armed forces. Her most recent work includes analysis and redesign of the military pay table, military retirement reform, state and local pension reform, enlistment supply and recruiting resource effectiveness, retention and compensation in the federal civil service, and food insecurity in the armed forces. Asch's research has been widely disseminated as reports, briefings, and journal articles among the policy community, the media, and the academic community. Asch received her Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago.
Asch, Beth J., Addressing the Recruiting Crisis in the Armed Services: Insights from Research, RAND Corporation (CT-A2740-1), 2023
Asch, Beth J., Military Compensation to Support Retention, Performance, and Talent Management, RAND Corporation (CT-505), 2019
Beth Asch, Navigating Current and Emerging Army Recruiting Challenges: What Can Research Tell Us? , RAND Corporation (RR-3107), 2019
Asch, Beth J., Stephanie Rennane, Thomas E. Trail, Lisa Berdie, Jason M. Ward, Dina Troyanker, Catria Gadwah-Meaden, and Jonas Kempf, Food Insecurity Among Members of the Armed Forces and Their Dependents, RAND Corporation (RR-A1230-1), 2023
Beth Asch, Michael Mattock, James Hosek, The Blended Retirement System: Retention Effects and Continuation Pay Cost Estimates for the Armed Services, RAND Corporation (RR-1887), 2017
Asch, Beth J., Paul Heaton, James Hosek, Paco Martorell, Curtis Simon, and John T. Warner, Cash Incentives and Military Enlistment, Attrition, and Reenlistment, RAND Corporation (MG-950-OSD), 2010
Beth Asch, James Miller, John Warner, "Economics and the All-Volunteer Force," in Better Living Through Economics, John Sigfried (Editor), Boston MA: Harvard University Press, 2009
Beth Asch, James Hosek, John Warner, "New Economics of Defense Manpower in the Post-Cold War Era," in The Handbook of Defense Economics. Volume 2. Chapter 32, Edited by Todd Sandler and Keith Hartley. Amsterdam: Elsevier, 2007
