Michael Bond is a technical analyst working at the intersection of military technology, modeling and simulation, wargaming, and East-Asia. His research interests include force modernization, naval warfare, PLA modernization, wargaming, and modeling and simulation. Bond also serves as the MORS Junior Analyst Ambassador for the Wargaming Community of Practice.
Bond graduated with a MA in Security Policy Studies from George Washington University in 2018 where he specialized on defense analysis and data analytics. Bond also holds dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in Mandarin and International Studies (China) from The Ohio State University.
Selected Publications
Spirtas, Michael, Yool Kim, Frank Camm, Shirley M. Ross, Debra Knopman, Forrest E. Morgan, Sebastian Joon Bae, M. Scott Bond, John S. Crown, and Elaine Simmons, A Separate Space: Creating a Military Service for Space, RAND Corporation (RR-4263-AF), 2020
Blanc, Alexis A., Nathan Beauchamp-Mustafaga, Khrystyna Holynska, M. Scott Bond, and Stephen J. Flanagan, Chinese and Russian Perceptions of and Responses to U.S. Military Activities in the Space Domain, RAND Corporation (RR-A1835-1), 2022
Weinbaum, Cortney, Caolionn O'Connell, Steven W. Popper, M. Scott Bond, Hannah Jane Byrne, Christian Curriden, Gregory Weider Fauerbach, Sale Lilly, Jared Mondschein, and Jon Schmid, Assessing Systemic Strengths and Vulnerabilities of China's Defense Industrial Base: With a Repeatable Methodology for Other Countries, RAND Corporation (RR-A930-1), 2022
M. Scott Bond, "Wargaming at the Academy: Why Invest in NHWL and Building a Culture of Wargaming," Center for International Maritime Security , 2021