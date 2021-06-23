Selected Publications
Briggs, R. J., Christy Foran, Kristin Van Abel, Hye Min Park, Karishma V. Patel, Clare Porter, Joseph Dawson, Estimation of PFAS Disposal Capacity Relative to DoD Disposal Requirements, (RR-A2264-1), 2024 (forthcoming)
Lachman, Beth E., R. J. Briggs, Michael T. Wilson, Susan A. Resetar, Jon Niewijk, and Philip Song, Valuing Army Installation Resilience Investments for Natural Hazards: Exploring the Use of Insurance Methods and Historical Installation Storm Damage, RAND Corporation (RR-A2382-1), 2023
Tingstad, Abbie, Michael T. Wilson, Katherine Anania, Jordan R. Fischbach, Susan A. Resetar, Scott Savitz, Kristin Van Abel, R. J. Briggs, Aaron C. Davenport, Stephanie Pezard, Kristin Sereyko, Jonathan Theel, Marc Thibault, and Edward Ulin, Developing New Future Scenarios for the U.S. Coast Guard's Evergreen Strategic Foresight Program, RAND Corporation (RR-3147-DHS), 2020
Raffensperger, John F., Marygail K. Brauner, and R. J. Briggs, Planning Hospital Needs for Ventilators and Respiratory Therapists in the COVID-19 Crisis, RAND Corporation (PE-A228-1), 2020
Preston, Benjamin Lee, Tom LaTourrette, James R. Broyles, R. J. Briggs, David Catt, Christopher Nelson, Jeanne S. Ringel, and Daniel A. Waxman, Updating the Costs of Compliance for California's Hospital Seismic Safety Standards, RAND Corporation (RR-3059-CHA), 2019