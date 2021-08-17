Jason H. Campbell is a policy researcher at RAND, where he focuses on international security, geopolitics, and foreign policy. His most recent work has concentrated on the resourcing of U.S. combatant commands, assessing the U.S. role in developing special operations forces in NATO, and the evaluation of security cooperation programs. From June 2016 through September 2018, he served as country director for Afghanistan in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy.
In a previous position at the Brookings Institution, Campbell coauthored The Iraq Index and established The Afghanistan Index and The Pakistan Index projects. He is a regular contributor to War on the Rocks and his writing has also appeared in the Journal of Military History, Policy Review, and the Harvard International Review, as well as in the op-ed pages of the New York Times and Wall Street Journal. Campbell earned his Ph.D. in war studies from King's College London, holds an M.A. in international affairs from Catholic University, and has a B.A. in political science and German from Amherst College.
Selected Publications
Watts, Stephen, Jason H. Campbell, Patrick B. Johnston, Sameer Lalwani, and Sarah H. Bana, Countering Others' Insurgencies: Understanding U.S. Small-Footprint Interventions in Local Context, RAND Corporation (RR-513-SRF), 2014
Brennan, Rick, Jr., Charles P. Ries, Larry Hanauer, Ben Connable, Terrence K. Kelly, Michael J. McNerney, Stephanie Young, Jason H. Campbell, and K. Scott McMahon, Ending the U.S. War in Iraq: The Final Transition, Operational Maneuver, and Disestablishment of United States Forces-Iraq, RAND Corporation (RR-232-USFI), 2013
Jason H. Campbell "The Ties that Bind: The Events of 1979 and the Escalation of U.S.-Saudi Security Relations," in Jeffrey R. Macris and Saul Kelly, Imperial Crossroads: The Great Powers and the Persian Gulf, Naval Institute Press, 2012
Campbell, Jason H., Stephen Dalzell, Anthony Atler, Mary Avriette, Jalen Zeman, and Kevin J. Connolly, U.S. Resourcing to National Security Interests in Latin America and the Caribbean in the Context of Adversary Activities in the Region, RAND Corporation (RR-A847-1), 2022
Sargent, Matthew, Jason H. Campbell, Alexandra T. Evans, Caitlin McCulloch, Jordan R. Reimer, and Richard S. Girven, Staying the Unfavorable Course: National Security Council Decisionmaking and the Inertia of U.S. Afghanistan Policy, 2001–2016, RAND Corporation (RR-A808-1), 2023
Watts, Stephen, Jeffrey Martini, Jason H. Campbell, Mark Toukan, and Inhyok Kwon, Securing Gains in Fragile States: Using U.S. Leverage in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Beyond, RAND Corporation (RR-A250-1), 2021