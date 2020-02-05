The authors of this Perspective identify best practices in the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration field; describe the conditions in Afghanistan under which such programs would need to be carried out; and recommend steps that the U.S. Army and other elements of the U.S. Government should take to prepare to advise and assist the Afghan government in negotiating and eventually implementing such arrangements.

