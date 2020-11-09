Gary Cecchine is a senior policy researcher who joined RAND in 1999. He conducts technical and policy research in a range of areas, including energy and environmental policy, coastal protection, emergency preparedness and response, homeland security and bioterrorism, science policy, and military medicine. His current research activities aim to promote resilience in the U.S. Gulf Coast by developing and evaluating economically, socially, and ecologically sound strategies, and he recently coled a project on improving the process to identify stakeholders for a component of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Cecchine earned his Ph.D. in biology and public policy from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and he served as a Regular Army officer in the Medical Service Corps.
Previous Positions
Management Systems Consultant and Auditor, Det Norske Veritas (USA); Officer, Regular Army, Medical Service Corps, U.S. Army
Recent Projects
- Emergency response to terrorist attacks and natural disasters
- Ecosystem management and health
- Research funding management
- Civil-military relations