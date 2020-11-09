Gary Cecchine

Gary Cecchine
Senior Policy Researcher
Off Site Office

Education

Ph.D. in biology and public policy, Georgia Institute of Technology; B.S. in marine science and biology, University of Tampa

Media Resources

This researcher is available for interviews.

To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations at (310) 451-6913, or email media@rand.org.

More Experts

Overview

Gary Cecchine is a senior policy researcher who joined RAND in 1999. He conducts technical and policy research in a range of areas, including energy and environmental policy, coastal protection, emergency preparedness and response, homeland security and bioterrorism, science policy, and military medicine. His current research activities aim to promote resilience in the U.S. Gulf Coast by developing and evaluating economically, socially, and ecologically sound strategies, and he recently coled a project on improving the process to identify stakeholders for a component of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Cecchine earned his Ph.D. in biology and public policy from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and he served as a Regular Army officer in the Medical Service Corps.

Research Focus

Previous Positions

Management Systems Consultant and Auditor, Det Norske Veritas (USA); Officer, Regular Army, Medical Service Corps, U.S. Army

Recent Projects

  • Emergency response to terrorist attacks and natural disasters
  • Ecosystem management and health
  • Research funding management
  • Civil-military relations

Commentary

Publications