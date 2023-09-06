Existing and Emerging Topics and Potential Priorities for the Safety and Security of the Maritime Environment

With 95,000 miles of shoreline, the United States is a maritime nation. Therefore, the safety and security of the United States is directly tied to the safety and security of the maritime environment. Opportunities and threats in this space are constantly evolving because of changes in economics, geopolitics, society, demography, and other factors. This Perspective summarizes key existing and emerging maritime safety and security topics for policymakers and highlights some important considerations for technological modernization and strategic partnerships to support homeland security missions in this space.

