Karen Christianson (she/her) is a policy analyst at RAND. Her research interests include the design, implementation, and evaluation of educational programs and policies. She is particularly interested in efforts to eliminate racial and socioeconomic opportunity gaps in education. Christianson has expertise in managing projects, qualitative data collection and analysis, and clearly reporting project findings to help policymakers make informed decisions.
Prior to joining RAND, Christianson taught algebra for five years and ran the math department at a Title I school in Houston, Texas. Christianson received her B.A. in economics and philosophy from Carleton College and her M.S. in public policy and management from the Heinz College at Carnegie Mellon University.
Selected Publications
