Julia Coff
Management Scientist
Expertise
Julia Coff is a management scientist at RAND in the Department of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Her work bridges management science and technology policy with implications for AI governance, workforce adaptation, and organizational resilience. At RAND, she has applied organizational theories and methods to research involving organizational design; net assessment; technology adoption, diffusion, and competition; firm behavior, workforce challenges, and manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. industrial base; and technology assessments and implementations.
She holds a Ph.D. and an M.Phil. in management and organizational behavior from the NYU Stern School of Business and a B.A. in political science and anthropological sciences from Stanford University. She is also an affiliate of the Andrew W. Marshall Foundation. Before her Ph.D., Coff worked in software development and sustainable energy at organizations like Google Singapore, Simple Energy (now Uplight), and Navigant (now Guidehouse).
Education
Doctor of Philosophy in management and organizational behavior, New York University Stern School of Business; Master of Philosophy in management and organizational behavior, New York University Stern School of Business; Bachelor of Arts in political science and anthropological sciences, Stanford University