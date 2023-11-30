Overview
Nora Cyra (she/her) is a policy analyst at RAND. Her research interests include political dynamics in Russia and Eastern Europe, conflict resolution and transformation, and European security. Cyra previously worked as a Research Assistant and Innovation Fellow at Harvard's Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies, where she led an international crisis negotiation exercise and contributed to research on effective diplomacy. She has also worked on disinformation and election interference as an intern with the German Marshall Fund's Alliance for Securing Democracy program in Brussels, Belgium. As a graduate student, she examined transnational conflict resolution networks in Moldova and Georgia, including research in Tbilisi, Georgia.
She holds an MA in Regional Studies - Russia, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia from Harvard University and a BA in international relations and Russian/Eurasian Studies from Mount Holyoke College.