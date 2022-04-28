Steve Dalzell (he/his) is a senior political scientist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His current research focuses on military personnel management and readiness, particularly as they relate to the Reserve Components. Dalzell's other interests include security cooperation, military chaplains, urban security, and civil-military operations, and he is part of ongoing RAND support to Defense Department Institutional Capacity Building efforts in partner countries. He completed his Ph.D. from the University of California Santa Barbara in 2006, where his dissertation applied the Advocacy Coalition Framework for public policy analysis to the development of housing policy in Mubarak's Egypt.
A retired colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, Dalzell served two tours with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, two years as the Army Reserve's Director of Strategy and Integration, and overseas assignments in Italy, Djibouti, Germany, Honduras, and Korea. He was an Army Fellow at RAND in 2002, and a Senior Service College Fellow at the Fletcher School, Tufts University, in 2005-06. He was a 2006 graduate of the U.S. Army War College. Prior to joining RAND, he was a professorial lecturer at American University's School of International Service, where he taught courses on U.S. foreign policy, peace and conflict resolution, African security, and veterans issues.
Selected Publications
Dalzell, Stephen, Molly Dunigan, Phillip Carter, Katherine Costello, Amy Grace Donohue, Brian Phillips, Michael S. Pollard, Susan A. Resetar, and Michael Shurkin, Manpower Alternatives to Enhance Total Force Capabilities: Could New Forms of Reserve Service Help Alleviate Military Shortfalls?RAND Corporation (RR-3055-OSD), 2019
Watts, Stephen, Kimberly Jackson, Sean Mann, Stephen Dalzell, Trevor Johnston, Matthew Lane, Michael J. McNerney, and Andrew Brooks, Reforming Security Sector Assistance for Africa, RAND Corporation (RB-10028-OSD/AFRICOM), 2018
Dalzell, Stephen, Christopher M. Schnaubelt, Michael E. Linick, Timothy R. Gulden, Lisa Pelled Colabella, Susan G. Straus, James Sladden, Rebecca Jensen, Matthew Olson, Amy Grace Donohue, Jaime L. Hastings, Hilary Reininger, and Penelope Speed, Main Command Post-Operational Detachments (MCP-ODs) and Division Headquarters Readiness, RAND Corporation (RR-2615-A), 2019
Marie Besancon, Stephen Dalzell, "The Soldier and the Street: East African CIMIC in Somalia and Beyond," PRISM, 5(2), 2015
Stephen Dalzell, "Global Taxonomy," The Officer, 88(1), 2012
Stephen Dalzell, "Where the Streets Have No Names: Looking Past Operation Iraqi Freedom to Future Urban Operations," Joint Forces Quarterly, 43, 2006
Treverton, Gregory F., David M. Oaks, Lynn M. Scott, Justin L. Adams and Stephen Dalzell, Attracting "Cutting-Edge" Skills Through Reserve Component Participation, RAND (MR-1729), 2003
Linick, Michael E., John Yurchak, Michael Spirtas, Stephen Dalzell, Yuna Huh Wong, and Yvonne K. Crane, Hedgemony: A Game of Strategic Choices, RAND Corporation (TL-301-OSD), 2020