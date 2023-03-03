Kathryn Pitkin Derose

Kathryn P. Derose is a senior policy researcher at RAND and professor of health policy at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She is also a professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Her research focuses on understanding and addressing health disparities. She has particular expertise regarding faith-based organizations, community-based participatory research, immigrants' healthcare access, Latino populations, and Latin America. Derose has served as principal investigator of several NIH-funded studies that developed multi-component interventions to address health disparities, such as church-based efforts to reduce HIV-related stigma and promote HIV testing and address obesity. Currently, she is testing an integrated urban gardens and peer nutritional counseling intervention to improve adherence to antiretroviral therapy among food insecure people living with HIV in the Dominican Republic and a multi-component church- and park-based intervention to increase physical activity among Latinos. Derose also examines Latino immigrants' health care access and quality in the United States and park-based interventions to increase physical activity.
Derose is bilingual (English-Spanish), having lived and worked in Latin America for six years before seeking graduate education in public health. She is a recipient of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on outstanding scientists and engineers beginning their independent career and is a former Fulbright Scholar to Ecuador. Derose received her Ph.D. in health services research and M.P.H. in population and family health from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her B.A. in comparative area studies, Latin America from Duke University.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsProfessor, University of Massachusetts Amherst; Co-Editor-in-Chief, Community Health Equity Research and Policy
Recent Projects
- Urban Congregations' Capacity for HIV Prevention and Care
- Multi-Ethnic Faith and Health Partnership to Reduce Health Disparities in South Los Angeles
- Promoting Physical Activity in High Poverty Neighborhoods
- Improving ART Adherence through Urban Gardening and Peer Nutritional Counseling in the Dominican Republic
- Linking Churches with Parks to Increase Physical Activity among Latinos
Selected Publications
Derose et al., "Preliminary effects of an urban gardens and peer nutritional counseling intervention on HIV treatment adherence and detectable viral load among people with HIV and food insecurity: Evidence from a pilot cluster randomized controlled trial in the Dominican," AIDS and Behavior, 27(3), 2023
Derose et al., "The mediating role of perceived crime in gender and built environment associations with park use and park-based physical activity among park users in high poverty neighborhoods," Preventive Medicine, 129, 2019
Derose et al., "Eat, Pray, Move: A pilot cluster randomized controlled trial of a multi-level church-based intervention to address obesity among African Americans and Latinos," American Journal of Health Promotion, 33(4), 2019
Derose et al., "Effects of a pilot church-based intervention to reduce HIV stigma and promote HIV testing among African Americans and Latinos," AIDS and Behavior, 20(8), 2016
Derose et al., "Religious congregations’ involvement in HIV: A case study approach.," AIDS and Behavior, 15(6), 2011
Derose et al., "Understanding disparities in health care access – and reducing them – through a focus on public health," Health Affairs, 30(10), 2011
Derose and Varda, "Social Capital and Health Care Access: A Systematic Review," Medical Care Research and Review, 66(3), 2009
Derose et al., "Immigrants and Health Care: Sources of Vulnerability," Health Affairs, 26(5), 2007
Honors & Awards
- Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, 2005, NIH
- Best paper of the year for 2009, Medical Care Research and Review
- Mentor of the Year 2014, RAND
Languages
Spanish