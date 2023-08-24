Overview
Cadence Doyle is a technical analyst at RAND. She supports policy research using the data science techniques, including database management, data analytics, and data visualization. Additionally, she has employed modeling and simulation, operations research methods, natural language processing, and dashboard development to inform research. Her research supporting the Department of Defense examines operational effectiveness, and her education research studies the effectiveness of innovations in education.
Prior to RAND, Doyle led an agile software development team where she delivered application training and provided end user support. She also developed various life cycle cost estimates for federal acquisitions and software development projects for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) under the Department of Energy (DOE). She has an M.S. in Mathematics & Statistics from Georgetown University, and a B.S. in Mathematics & Latin from Dickinson College.