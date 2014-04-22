Jeffrey A. Drezner is a senior policy researcher at RAND and a member of the Pardee RAND Graduate School faculty. He has conducted policy analysis on a wide range of issues, including energy research and development planning and program management, best practices in environmental management, analyses of cost and schedule outcomes in complex system development programs, aerospace industrial policy, defense acquisition policy and reform, local emergency response, and data governance, management, and analytics. His research continues to emphasize issues associated with technology development, organizational dynamics, and program management.
Drezner formerly served as associate director of RAND Project AIR FORCE's resource management program and participated in a researcher exchange program in the Pentagon, sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Acquisition and Technology). He received his Ph.D. in political science from Claremont Graduate University.
Selected Publications
