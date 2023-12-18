Jeremy M. Eckhause

Jeremy Eckhause is the acting associate director of the Forces and Logistics Program, part of RAND Arroyo Center, and a senior operations researcher at RAND. He has over 20 years' experience developing novel applications of operations research to a variety of applications of interest for transportation, government, and defense agencies and services. He supports and leads projects within the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC) and the Arroyo Center, as well as for Project AIR FORCE, the National Defense Research Institute (NDRI), and RAND Social and Economic Well-Being. His focus areas include resource and personnel allocation, transportation modeling and analysis (especially aviation), supply chain analysis and logistics, R&D portfolio analysis and optimization, and public-sector investment under technological uncertainty.
He has produced original research that has been published in peer-reviewed journals, such as Energy Policy, IEEE Transactions on Engineering Management, and Military Operations Research, and has presented at numerous conferences. He has been an invited lecturer at the IFP Graduate School in France and the German Institute of Economic Research (DIW) in Berlin.
