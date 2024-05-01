Matthew B. Forbes

Overview
Matthew Forbes (he/him) is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He has an M.P.P. from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a B.A. in economics and data science from the University of California, Berkeley, with minors in public policy, city planning, conservation studies, and political economy.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he was as a graduate student researcher at the California Policy Lab, where he studied the economic impacts of the withdrawal of pandemic-related unemployment benefit extensions. He was previously a finance intern for the City of Thousand Oaks, California. His research interests include economic policy, labor economics, data science, quantitative modeling, resource management, international development, and city planning.