Daniel B. Ginsberg

Daniel Ginsberg is the associate director of the Personnel, Readiness, and Health Program (PRH) of the RAND National Security Research Division, and a senior international and defense researcher at RAND. His research centers on management, military reserves, and civilian and military personnel policy.
Prior to joining RAND, Ginsberg was a senior advisor and project director with the National Academy of Public Administration. He led or provided subject expertise to studies on employee engagement at the U.S. Secret Service, the small Unmanned Aerial Systems federal regulation, cultural competency at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, the personnel system of the U.S. Agency for International Development, and science advice to the U.S. Congress.
From 2009 to 2013, he served as the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. He led the policy development team for the Department of Defense’s 2010 comprehensive review of the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. He was awarded the Department of the Air Force Decoration for Exceptional Civilian Service. Previously, Ginsberg served for a decade as the senior defense policy advisor to U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont. He coordinated the bipartisan U.S. Senate National Guard Caucus. He is also a former research assistant for the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee during the chairmanship of U.S. Senator Sam Nunn of Georgia.
Ginsberg has an M.A. in strategic studies from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and an B.A. in political science from the University of Michigan.