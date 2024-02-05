Beth Ann Griffin

Selected Publications
Griffin, B.A., Schuler, M, Stone, E.M., Patrick, S.W., Stein, BD., Scherling, A., & Stuart, E., "Identifying optimal methods for addressing confounding bias when estimating the effects of state-level policies," Epidemiology, 34(6), 2023
Griffin, B.A., Schuler, M.S., Stuart, E.A., Patrick, S., McNeer, E., Smart, R., Powell, D., Stein, B.D., Schell, T.L., Pacula, R.L. , Moving beyond the classic difference-in-differences model: a simulation study comparing statistical methods for estimating effectiveness of state-level policies, BMC Medical Research Methodology., 2021
McCaffrey, DF, Griffin, BA, Almirall, D, Slaughter, ME, Ramchand, R, Burgette, LF, "A tutorial on propensity score estimation for multiple treatments using generalized boosted models," Statistics in Medicine, 32(19), 2013
Griffin, B. A., Booth, M. S., Busse, M., Wild, E. J., Setodji, C., Warner, J. H., Sampaio, C., Mohan, A. , Estimating the casual effects of modifiable, non-genetic factors on Huntington disease progression using propensity score weighting, Parkinsonism and Related Disorders 83: 56-62. , 2021
15.Schell, T.L., Cefalu, M., Griffin, B. A., Smart, R., & Morral, A.R. , Changes in firearm mortality following the implementation of state laws regulating firearm access and use., Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, 117(26), 14906-14910. , 2020
Griffin, BA, Ramchand, R, Almirall, D, Slaughter, ME, Burgette, LF, McCaffrey, D, "Estimating the causal effects of cumulative treatment episodes for adolescents using marginal structural models and inverse probability of treatment weighting," Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 136(1), 2014
Sanchez, R., Griffin, B.A., McCafferty, D.M., Best Practices in Statistical Computing, Statistics in Medicine, 2021
Griffin, BA., Schuler, MS, Cefalu, M, Ayer, L, Godley, M, Greifer, N, Coffman, D, McCaffrey, D, "Propensity Score Weighting for Moderation Analysis With Categorical Variables: An Application Examining Smoking Disparities Among Sexual Minority Adults," Medical Care: Statistical Workshop Series, 61(12), 2023