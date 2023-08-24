Graham Griffin

M.Phil. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
Education

M.S. in chemistry, University of California, San Diego; B.A. in public policy, University of California, San Diego; B.S. in chemistry and biochemistry, University of California, San Diego

Overview

Graham Griffin is an M.Phil. student at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. He has an M.S. in computational chemistry and a B.S. in biochemistry and public policy from the University of California, San Diego. Prior to joining RAND, he was a graduate student researcher developing many-body models of carbon capture. He also worked as a research assistant developing biodegradable plastics made from algae oil. His research interests are focused on science, technology, and R&D management.

