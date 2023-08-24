Overview
Graham Griffin is an M.Phil. student at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. He has an M.S. in computational chemistry and a B.S. in biochemistry and public policy from the University of California, San Diego. Prior to joining RAND, he was a graduate student researcher developing many-body models of carbon capture. He also worked as a research assistant developing biodegradable plastics made from algae oil. His research interests are focused on science, technology, and R&D management.