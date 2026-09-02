A Standardized Framework for Assessing High-Risk Life Sciences Research
Defining Objective Criteria That Can Facilitate Expert and AI Reviews of Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research
Published Sep 2, 2026
Defining Objective Criteria That Can Facilitate Expert and AI Reviews of Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research
Published Sep 2, 2026
Two recent federal policies establish funding prohibitions and research review requirements for certain life sciences pathogen or toxin research. Based on the definition of dangerous gain-of-function research (DGOF), the authors recommend that relevant federal agencies adopt an objective, transparent decisionmaking framework with defined DGOF criteria. This framework builds on previous RAND work to assess high-risk research.
This effort was independently initiated and conducted by the Center on AI, Security, and Technology within RAND Global and Emerging Risks using income from operations and gifts from RAND supporters.
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