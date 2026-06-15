Verifiable Audit Trails for AI-Enabled Biological Design Tools

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI)–enabled biological design (AI-bio) tools have lowered the barrier to creating novel biological materials. These capabilities promise breakthroughs in drug discovery and biotechnology, but they also create a serious governance challenge: Synthesis providers and regulators cannot easily determine whether an uploaded sequence was designed with safe objectives or engineered for harmful properties. Traditional documentation is mutable and tool-specific, leaving biosecurity stakeholders without a trustworthy chain of custody.

In this paper, the authors propose a cross-tool, tamper-evident audit-trail framework that couples structured provenance records with hardware-bound cryptographic signing. Drawing on established open standards and integrity frameworks, the protocol would enable reproducibility, nonrepudiation, tamper evidence, and versatility across existing and future design platforms. The technical components required—hash chaining, hardware-bound attestation, and append-only transparency logging—are mature and proven in adjacent fields.

The primary barriers to deployment are not technical. The authors identify three nontechnical obstacles as more consequential: the absence of governance structures to operate shared infrastructure, the uneven burden that an audit requirement would impose across the research community, and limited institutional capacity to review and act on audit records.

The authors recommend that biosecurity policymakers commission a governance design process before further technical investment; that synthesis provider consortiums pilot voluntary audit-trail submission; that regulatory agencies assess the protocol’s implications for dual-use research frameworks; and that AI-bio tool developers engage early with the protocol specification to identify integration constraints.