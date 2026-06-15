Verifiable Audit Trails for AI-Enabled Biological Design Tools
A Proposal for Verifiable Biodesign Logging
Expert InsightsPublished Jun 15, 2026
A Proposal for Verifiable Biodesign Logging
Expert InsightsPublished Jun 15, 2026
Advances in artificial intelligence (AI)–enabled biological design (AI-bio) tools have lowered the barrier to creating novel biological materials. These capabilities promise breakthroughs in drug discovery and biotechnology, but they also create a serious governance challenge: Synthesis providers and regulators cannot easily determine whether an uploaded sequence was designed with safe objectives or engineered for harmful properties. Traditional documentation is mutable and tool-specific, leaving biosecurity stakeholders without a trustworthy chain of custody.
In this paper, the authors propose a cross-tool, tamper-evident audit-trail framework that couples structured provenance records with hardware-bound cryptographic signing. Drawing on established open standards and integrity frameworks, the protocol would enable reproducibility, nonrepudiation, tamper evidence, and versatility across existing and future design platforms. The technical components required—hash chaining, hardware-bound attestation, and append-only transparency logging—are mature and proven in adjacent fields.
The primary barriers to deployment are not technical. The authors identify three nontechnical obstacles as more consequential: the absence of governance structures to operate shared infrastructure, the uneven burden that an audit requirement would impose across the research community, and limited institutional capacity to review and act on audit records.
The authors recommend that biosecurity policymakers commission a governance design process before further technical investment; that synthesis provider consortiums pilot voluntary audit-trail submission; that regulatory agencies assess the protocol’s implications for dual-use research frameworks; and that AI-bio tool developers engage early with the protocol specification to identify integration constraints.
This effort was independently initiated and conducted by the Center on AI, Security, and Technology within RAND Global and Emerging Risks using income from operations and gifts from RAND supporters.
This publication is part of the RAND expert insights series. The expert insights series presents perspectives on timely policy issues.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.