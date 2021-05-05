Beth Grill is a senior policy researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Specializing in national security policy,her research focuses on security cooperation, partner nation assessment, special operations, global health engagement, and strategic planning. She has led a series of key research studies on security cooperation funding, metrics, and evaluation for the Department of the Air Force, the United States Navy, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, and the Combatant Commands. Grill is the author of over 70 RAND publications. Her most recent reports address topics relating to partner nation support for medical operations, Air Force contributions to security cooperation, Naval theater security cooperation in Africa, and Special Operations Forces in strategic competition. Grill has a Master's degree in Middle East studies and Economics from The Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. She served as a Presidential Management Fellow and as a policy analyst at the US Department of Commerce, where she concentrated on export controls of chemical and biological weapons precursors.
Selected Publications
