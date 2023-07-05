Overcoming Barriers to Working with Highly Capable Allies and Partners in the Air, Space, and Cyber Domains

The Department of the Air Force (DAF), like the entire U.S. Department of Defense, has been directed to support the 2022 National Defense Strategy, which prioritizes defending the homeland and deterring attacks against the United States and its allies and partners. The National Defense Strategy emphasizes that mutually beneficial alliances and partnerships are an enduring strength for the United States and are critical to achieving U.S. objectives. Highly capable U.S. allies and partners have much to offer in these efforts. Highly capable allies and partners have regional and country expertise, deployment experience, logistics understanding, and intelligence from relationships that complement U.S. knowledge. In short, they can play a central role by providing forces, access, intelligence, technology, and legitimacy to U.S.-led operations. They also have innovative capabilities and approaches to working with additional partners.

In this report, the authors use 11 case studies to create a typology of the barriers that impede U.S. security cooperation (SC) with highly capable allies and partners; identify some of the more specific barriers in the air, space, and cyber domains; suggest mitigation strategies for each of these barriers; and propose a preliminary approach for implementing some of these mitigation strategies.