Funding Global Health Engagement to Support the Geographic Combatant Commands

Report
Educating and Training the Department of Defense Workforce for Global Health Engagement to Support the Geographic Combatant Commands
Jul 11, 2023
Global health engagement (GHE) provides an important mechanism to work with allies and partners to develop their medical capacity and medical support capabilities and improve U.S. interoperability with allies and partners. In this report, the authors identify the evolving GHE priorities of five of the six geographic commands and the challenges they face supporting combatant command objectives with current sources of funding for GHE activities.
The combined challenges that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) faces in addressing the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and preparing for a potential conflict with a near-peer adversary have made the need to protect the health and safety of U.S. forces more acute. Global health engagement (GHE) provides an important mechanism to work with allies and partners to develop their medical capacity and medical support capabilities and improve U.S. interoperability with allies and partners to help ensure U.S. force protection and medical readiness. Although the defense community has a broad remit to engage in global health activities with partner nations for the purpose of improving the health and safety of U.S. warfighters, it has not integrated GHE into combatant command operational or security cooperation planning, nor has it provided consistent funding for these activities.
In this report, the authors identify the evolving GHE priorities of five of the six geographic combatant commands (GCCs) and the challenges they face supporting combatant command objectives with current sources of funding. They reviewed the relevant GHE instructions and policies and engaged in discussion with more than 75 DoD policy and service leaders and members of the medical community in five GCCs and their service components, as well as members of the policy, legal, and financial communities across DoD. Based on these discussions and a series of follow-up group discussions, they propose several courses of action for providing more-targeted resources to conduct GHE activities in support of GCC objectives.
Chapter One
Introduction
Chapter Two
Methodology
Chapter Three
Target Student Populations
Chapter Four
Competencies and Development Pathways
Chapter Five
Courses and Course Providers
Chapter Six
Instructional Strategies
Chapter Seven
Cross-Cutting Challenges and Opportunities
Chapter Eight
Developing and Implementing Policy Recommendations
Appendix A
Literature Review Method
Appendix B
Discussion Protocols and Respondent List
Appendix C
Data Collection and Analysis Process
Appendix D
GHE Course Descriptions
Appendix E
Stakeholder Workshops on Findings and Recommendations
Appendix F
GHE Education and Training Implementation Framework
This research was sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs and conducted within the Personnel, Readiness, and Health Program of the RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD).
