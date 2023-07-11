Assessing Technology Platforms for Global Health Engagement to Support Integration of Efforts Across Geographic Combatant Commands

Report
Educating and Training the Department of Defense Workforce for Global Health Engagement to Support the Geographic Combatant Commands
Jul 11, 2023
Global health engagement (GHE) is an integral part of U.S. Department of Defense cooperation efforts with partner nations and provides support in training and preparing their military and civilian health systems. In this report, the authors assess the technology and process requirements to support the life cycle of GHE activities and assessments — from planning to evaluation — and the information- and knowledge-sharing needs of the GHE community.
Global health engagement (GHE) is an integral part of the cooperation efforts of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the geographic combatant commands (GCCs) with partner nations and provides support in training and preparing their military and civilian health systems. These activities encompass a wide spectrum of engagements — military-to-military, military-to-civilian, and multilateral — and support joint missions of humanitarian aid and disaster response, deterrence, access and presence, counterterrorism, and homeland defense.
Global health engagements and activities require extensive planning, funding, and resource allocation within the GCCs and component commands. For a continuously growing breadth of GHE and the need to support joint exercises with partner military and civilian medical professionals for partner capacity-building, GHE also requires a robust information technology infrastructure. In this report, the authors assess the technology and process requirements to support the life cycle of GHE activities and assessments — from planning to evaluation — and the information- and knowledge-sharing needs of the GHE community.
To do so, they conducted a literature review related to GHE activities, funding sources, and stakeholders; the evolution of technology solutions to support GHE; systems in use by GHE practitioners; and technology solutions in the market, focusing particularly on cloud infrastructure and services and cloud service providers. They held discussions with GHE subject-matter experts to document and analyze GHE technology platform requirements. And they assessed the available and planned platforms according to their features, enhancements, support and maintenance, data integration, interoperability, and future road maps.
Chapter One
Introduction
Chapter Two
Determining Information System Needs of GHE Stakeholders
Chapter Three
Analysis of Current and Proposed Information Systems for GHE
Chapter Four
Findings and Recommendations
Appendix A
Discussion Protocols
Appendix B
Coding and Content Analysis Framework
Appendix C
Stakeholders and Program Offices
Appendix D
dddd
Appendix E
Additional Tools and Platforms Used by GHE
