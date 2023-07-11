Educating and Training the Department of Defense Workforce for Global Health Engagement to Support the Geographic Combatant Commands

Report
Funding Global Health Engagement to Support the Geographic Combatant Commands
Jul 11, 2023
This report provides (1) a concept for tailoring global health engagement education and training (E&T) to target populations that could serve as a focal point for discussions of U.S. Department of Defense E&T guidance and (2) a tiered framework for implementing the authors' policy recommendations, including for the offices of primary responsibility and offices of coordinating responsibility, along with potential implementation challenges.
The importance of global health to U.S. national security was brought into sharp relief when the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic expanded exponentially in 2020 and inflicted serious and prolonged harm to the world's populations, economies, and political systems. For many national security experts, this recognition of global health's importance coincided with a belief in the value of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) global health engagement (GHE), which encompasses a range of sometimes overlapping activities in the areas of force protection; humanitarian assistance and foreign disaster relief; nuclear, chemical, and biological defense; and building partner capacity and interoperability. However, DoD is constrained in its ability to conduct GHE activities by limitations in the way the department, as a whole, organizes, manages, and resources GHE activities and develops its workforce for GHE.
Using a systematic review of the GHE literature, discussions with more than 80 subject-matter experts and officials, a review of materials from nearly 70 GHE-relevant blocks of instruction, and two GHE stakeholder workshops, the authors developed key findings and policy recommendations with respect to target student populations, GHE competencies, professional development pathways, GHE courses and course providers, and instructional strategies. In addition, they developed a concept for integrating the major GHE education and training (E&T) components and a prioritized framework for implementing the policy recommendations. This report should be of interest to members of DoD's GHE community, as well as officials and policy analysts in the larger DoD medical/health and security cooperation communities.
Chapter One
Introduction
Chapter Two
Methodology
Chapter Three
Target Student Populations
Chapter Four
Competencies and Development Pathways
Chapter Five
Courses and Course Providers
Chapter Six
Instructional Strategies
Chapter Seven
Cross-Cutting Challenges and Opportunities
Chapter Eight
Developing and Implementing Policy Recommendations
Appendix A
Literature Review Method
Appendix B
Discussion Protocols and Respondent List
Appendix C
Data Collection and Analysis Process
Appendix D
GHE Course Descriptions
Appendix E
Stakeholder Workshops on Findings and Recommendations
Appendix F
GHE Education and Training Implementation Framework
