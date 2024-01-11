Jonathan Tran is a technical analyst at RAND, where he conducts research in support of decision making and policy related to national security and emerging technologies. His recent work at RAND focuses on policy and strategy in the space domain including commercial space, space domain awareness, deterrence/escalation dynamics in space, and space warfighting. Some additional research interest include leveraging artificial intelligence for national security, hypersonics, and missile defense. Much of his work involves modeling and simulation of military forces, including the effects of advanced weapon systems, intelligence, command and control, and information operations. Prior to joining RAND, he recieved his M.S. in Aerospace Engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Selected Publications
Nacouzi, George, Osonde A. Osoba, Jonathan Tran, and Sascha Ishikawa, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Applications for Defensive Counterspace: A Decision Support Tool Capability Demonstration, RAND Corporation (RR-A582-1), 2024
Osoba, Osonde A., George Nacouzi, Jeff Hagen, Jonathan Tran, Li Ang Zhang, Marissa Herron, Christopher Lynch, Mel Eisman, and Charles Barton, The Resilience Assessment Framework: Assessing Commercial Contributions to U.S. Space Force Mission Resilience, RAND Corporation (RR-A980-1), 2023