Esteban A Guerrero

Overview
Esteban Guerrero is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and a Ph.D. candidate in the Technology Applications and Implications stream at Pardee RAND. Guerrero has advised and worked with U.S. and international business, nonprofit, and government leaders worldwide to develop products, policies, and technologies to increase their organizations’ internal performance and external impact. In addition to having designed an energy-free desalination device for the water tech start-up he co-founded, he has published on product design, supply chain strategy and sustainability, including energy, equity, and environmental policy. His research interests include reducing the risk to human populations from disasters and such phenomena as climate change, the erosion of democracy, and global security threats, with a focus on innovative technology-based solutions.
Guerrero holds an M.P.P. and an M.S. in management science and engineering from Stanford University, an M.B.A. and an M.S. in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a B.S. in mechanical and electrical engineering from the Monterrey Institute of Technology.
Research Focus
Selected Publications
E. Guerrero, "The ‘Big Lag’ Index," GreenBiz
E. Guerrero, "It’s Time to Redefine Sustainability," GreenBiz
E. Guerrero, "Covid-19: Our 20/20-Vision Crystal Ball into Our Climate Future," GreenBiz
J. Scavo, S. Korosec, E. Guerrero, B. Pennington, P. Doughman, "Low-Income Barriers Study, Part A," California Energy Commission
E. Guerrero, "Greening Packaging-Material Supply Chains," CalRecycle
B. Cain, E. Guerrero, "A Democratic Split over Electric Vehicles," Stanford University’s Hoover Institution
E. Guerrero et al, "Accelerate ZEV Adoption," California Governor’s Office of Planning and Research
E. Guerrero, L. Bian, "Mexico – Co-opete with China," MexicoNow
Honors & Awards
- Doctoral Fellowship, Pardee RAND Graduate School
- Recognition, California Energy Commission
- Energy in California Fellowship, Stanford University