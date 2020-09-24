Sarah Harting

Sarah Harting
Senior International/Defense Researcher; Professor, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Washington Office

Education

M.A. in international security, Georgetown University; B.A. in international affairs and German, Lafayette College

Overview

Sarah Harting is a senior international/defense researcher at RAND, a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, and directs RAND's Stanton nuclear security fellowship program. Her research focuses on U.S. defense strategy and doctrine, long-term strategic planning, defense technology and policy issues, and national security issues. She has led multidisciplinary teams of engineers, social scientists, operations researchers, and policy analysts to address complex challenges for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). She is involved in scenario development and analytic gaming efforts across RAND. She has co-authored several RAND publications to include Risking NATO: Testing the Limits of the Alliance in Afghanistan, and op-eds published by the New York Times and U.S. News & World Report

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Brackup, Julia, Sarah Harting, Daniel Gonzales, and Brandon Corbin, Alternative Futures for Digital Infrastructure: Insights and Considerations for the Department of Defense, RAND Corporation (RR-A1859-1), 2023

Brackup, Julia, Sarah Harting, and Daniel Gonzales, Digital Infrastructure and Digital Presence: A Framework for Assessing the Impact on Future Military Competition and Conflict, RAND Corporation (RR-A877-1), 2022

Sean M. Zeigler, Sarah Harting, Sebastian Joon Bae, Julia Brackup, Alan J. Vick, Aligning Roles and Missions for Future Multidomain Warfare, RAND (RR-A1601-1), 2021

Daniel Gonzales, Sarah Harting, Mary Kate Adgie, Julia Brackup, Lindsey Polley, Karlyn D. Stanley, Unclassified and Secure: A Defense Industrial Base Cyber Protection Program for Unclassified Defense Networks, RAND (RR-4227), 2020

Igor Mikolic-Torreira, Ryan Henry, Don Snyder, Sina Beaghley, Stacie L. Pettyjohn, Sarah Harting, Emma Westerman, David A. Shlapak, Megan Bishop, Jenny Oberholtzer, Lauren Skrabala, Cortney Weinbaum, A Framework for Exploring Cybersecurity Policy Options, RAND (RR-1700), 2016

Lynn E. Davis, Michael J. McNerney, James S. Chow, Thomas Hamilton, Sarah Harting, Daniel Byman, Armed and Dangerous? UAVs and U.S. Security, RAND (RR-449), 2014

Andrew R. Hoehn, Sarah Harting, Risking NATO: Testing the Limits of the Alliance in Afghanistan, RAND (MG-974), 2010

Commentary

  • The logo of the social network application TikTok and a US flag shown on a mobile device screen in Miami, Florida, September 18, 2020, photo by Johnny Louis/Reuters
    Cybersecurity

    Could Time Be Up for TikTok?

    Is it possible for ByteDance to maintain ownership in TikTok Global while ameliorating U.S. national security concerns? At the heart of any deal should be a highly technical agreement on data security issues—one that not only the two companies but the two governments might have to agree to.

    Sep 24, 2020

    The RAND Blog

  • Tourists and locals enjoy Ko'Olina beach on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, July, 29, 2013
    Emergency Preparedness

    Deadly Delay: Every Second Counts in Missile Defense

    The false alarm about a ballistic missile attack on Hawaii raises important questions. How much warning time would the public get before a missile hit? And how should the system be improved?

    Jan 24, 2018

    The Hill

  • Pro-Russian armed men level automatic rifles near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014
    Ukraine

    Exposing Russia's Covert Actions

    It is paramount that U.S. and European officials and the people of Ukraine understand the true situation on the ground and the extent of covert Russian operations in eastern Ukraine.

    Apr 29, 2014

    U.S. News & World Report

  • Blog
    Libya

    Can You Hear Libya Now?

    The U.S. and its allies could help Libyans communicate with the outside world by deploying cellphone base stations on aircraft or tethered balloons, write Dan Gonzales and Sarah Harting.

    Mar 5, 2011

    New York Times

Publications