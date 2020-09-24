Sarah Harting is a senior international/defense researcher at RAND, a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, and directs RAND's Stanton nuclear security fellowship program. Her research focuses on U.S. defense strategy and doctrine, long-term strategic planning, defense technology and policy issues, and national security issues. She has led multidisciplinary teams of engineers, social scientists, operations researchers, and policy analysts to address complex challenges for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). She is involved in scenario development and analytic gaming efforts across RAND. She has co-authored several RAND publications to include Risking NATO: Testing the Limits of the Alliance in Afghanistan, and op-eds published by the New York Times and U.S. News & World Report.
Selected Publications
Brackup, Julia, Sarah Harting, Daniel Gonzales, and Brandon Corbin, Alternative Futures for Digital Infrastructure: Insights and Considerations for the Department of Defense, RAND Corporation (RR-A1859-1), 2023
Brackup, Julia, Sarah Harting, and Daniel Gonzales, Digital Infrastructure and Digital Presence: A Framework for Assessing the Impact on Future Military Competition and Conflict, RAND Corporation (RR-A877-1), 2022
Sean M. Zeigler, Sarah Harting, Sebastian Joon Bae, Julia Brackup, Alan J. Vick, Aligning Roles and Missions for Future Multidomain Warfare, RAND (RR-A1601-1), 2021
Daniel Gonzales, Sarah Harting, Mary Kate Adgie, Julia Brackup, Lindsey Polley, Karlyn D. Stanley, Unclassified and Secure: A Defense Industrial Base Cyber Protection Program for Unclassified Defense Networks, RAND (RR-4227), 2020
Igor Mikolic-Torreira, Ryan Henry, Don Snyder, Sina Beaghley, Stacie L. Pettyjohn, Sarah Harting, Emma Westerman, David A. Shlapak, Megan Bishop, Jenny Oberholtzer, Lauren Skrabala, Cortney Weinbaum, A Framework for Exploring Cybersecurity Policy Options, RAND (RR-1700), 2016
Lynn E. Davis, Michael J. McNerney, James S. Chow, Thomas Hamilton, Sarah Harting, Daniel Byman, Armed and Dangerous? UAVs and U.S. Security, RAND (RR-449), 2014
Andrew R. Hoehn, Sarah Harting, Risking NATO: Testing the Limits of the Alliance in Afghanistan, RAND (MG-974), 2010