Wendy Hawkins (she/her) is a policy analyst at RAND. Her research and policy interests include behavioral health, HIV, harm reduction, reproductive justice, healthy equity, and SDOH, with a focus on food insecurity. Hawkins prioritizes community engagement and centering voices of people with lived experience. At RAND, she contributes to both project management and qualitative data collection and analysis. She has contributed to projects focused on 988/911 interoperability, peer support specialists, food insecurity, psychiatric bed shortages, clinical training programs for underserved populations, technical expert panels in Indigenous communities, and statewide evaluations of various behavioral health programs.
Prior to joining RAND, Hawkin's work focused on primary care integration and she conducted quantitative and qualitative analysis, led cross-regional collaborations, and provided strategy and policy recommendations in Michigan. Additionally, she has worked in HIV research focusing on breaking down barriers to care for LGBTQ+ Black and Latino youth in Los Angeles County and worked in harm reduction services, providing wrap around care for people who use drugs in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Hawkins graduated with her Master’s in Public Policy from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor with a focus on social policy.
Selected Publications
Levin, Jonathan S., Ryan K. McBain, Jonathan H. Cantor, Priya Gandhi, Christina Crowley, Ingrid Estrada-Darley, Wendy Hawkins, Shreya S. Huilgol, Samantha Matthews, and Nicole K. Eberhart, Solving Psychiatric and Substance Use Disorder Treatment Bed Shortages: How Many Beds to Build and Where to Build Them, RAND Corporation (RB-A1824-1), 2024
Palimaru, Alina I., Andrea S. Richardson, Leah Dion, and Wendy Hawkins, Defining and Mapping Social Vulnerability as a Proxy for Food Insecurity in Los Angeles County, RAND Corporation (RR-A1983-3), 2023
Levin, Jonathan S., Priya Gandhi, Wendy Hawkins, Samantha Matthews, Jonathan H. Cantor, Ryan K. McBain, and Nicole K. Eberhart, Psychiatric and Substance Use Disorder Bed Capacity, Need, and Shortage Estimates in Santa Clara County, California, RAND Corporation (RR-A1824-4), 2023