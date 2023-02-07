Pierrce Holmes (he/him) is a policy analyst at the RAND Corporation. His research focuses broadly on equity across different sectors including education, health, criminal justice, and the environment. His project work has been equally broad, including a project working with a Pittsburgh community to discuss their experience with flooding risks and mitigation, a project facilitating discussions between youth and police officers in their communities, work on the equity implications of gun policy for gun violence, and multiple projects dealing with educational equity in topics such as math learning, implementation of a school network initiative, and delivery of alternative high-school education. His research expertise is in qualitative methods. He has a Master of Public Policy with a concentration in economic and racial equity from the Heller School at Brandeis University, and B.A.’s in Philosophy and Communications from Stonehill College.
Previous Positions
Summer Fellow at RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy