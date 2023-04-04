Hannah James
Associate Policy Researcher
she/her
Expertise
Hannah O. James is an associate policy researcher at RAND. Specializing in health services research to improve the value of health care spending in the United States, her research interests include payment policy (both Medicare and employer-sponsored insurance), affordability as a primary determinant of access to care, and health care decision-making. She has worked extensively on state health policy (e.g., health care cost growth benchmarks and other state-based policy reforms), and the Medicare Advantage program, with a focus on measuring value and performance of the program for persons living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. In her work, James relies primarily on quantitative methods, including applied econometrics, to answer policy-relevant research questions. Prior to receiving her Ph.D., James served in state government as a senior research associate for the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission. She received her Ph.D. in health services research with a concentration in health economics from Brown University.
Education
Ph.D. in health services research (health economics), Brown University; M.S. in global health and population, Harvard University; B.S. in human biology, health & society, Cornell University
Concurrent Non-RAND Positions
Selected Work
- Hannah O James, Beth A Dana, Momotazur Rahman, Daeho Kim, Amal N Trivedi, Cyrus M Kosar, David J Meyers, "Medicare Advantage Health Risk Assessments Contribute Up to $12 Billion Per Year to Risk-Adjusted Payments," Health Affairs, 43(5), 2024
- Hannah O James, Christopher Koller, Laura J Nasuti, David I Auerbach, Ira B Wilson, "Comparing Ambulatory Commercial SPending in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, 2016-2019," Health Services Research, 58(6), 2023
- Hannah O James, Amal N Trivedi, David J Meyers, "Medicare Advantage Enrollment and Disenrollment Among Persons With Alzheimer Disease and Related Dementias," JAMA Health Forum, 4(9), 2023
- Hannah O James, Katya Fonkych, Laura J Nasuti, David I Auerbach, "Assessment of a Price Index for Hospital Outpatient Department Services Using Commercial Claims Data," JAMA Health Forum, 4(4), 2023
- Sadiq Y Patel, David I Auerbach, Haiden A Huskamp, Austin Frakt, Hannah Neprash, Michael L Barnett, Hannah O James, Laura B Smith, Ateev Mehrotra, "Provision of evaluation and management visits by nurse practitioners and physician assistants in the USA from 2013 to 2019: cross-sectional time series study," British Medical Journal, 382, 2023