Emma B. Kassan (she/her/hers) is a policy analyst at RAND. Kassan is primarily interested in using research to improve outcomes for children and families. Her work has focused on school and program improvement, well-being, high-quality instructional materials, social connection, systems change, school meals, early childhood programs, maternal health, and AI use in schools.
She has also worked directly with foundations, providing them with technical assistance and communicating findings. While at RAND, Kassan has worked extensively with the American Educator Panels internally and with external clients and she is currently the project manager/policy analyst for the national Social Connection in America survey.
Previously, Kassan worked at Mathematica on various projects for federal clients and foundations. She received her M.Ed. in child studies from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College. While there, she worked at the Children’s Media Lab at Toronto Metropolitan University where she led a team on a project which focused on educational content and (un)healthy food in YouTube videos. Kassan was also a graduate student researcher at the Prenatal-to-3 Policy Impact Center where she compared early childhood programs across states and worked on a program evaluation.
Before pursuing her graduate degree, Kassan was a project manager and research assistant at the University of Delaware, working on a project funded by the National Science Foundation which involved assessing and improving first graders’ knowledge of fractions.
Kassan received her B.A. in Psychology from Swarthmore College.