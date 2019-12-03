Paul Koegel

Associate Director, RAND Health Care; Senior Behavioral & Social Scientist

Education

Ph.D. in anthropology, University of California, Los Angeles

Overview

Paul Koegel is associate director of RAND Health Care at RAND. He contributes to the management of its $60-million research portfolio. Koegel's 35+-year research career as a medical and urban anthropologist has focused on the effects of health care systems on the adaptation of vulnerable populations—for example, homeless individuals, adults with mental illness, and substance abusers—to urban settings. Over the last ten years, he has been integrally involved in community-partnered initiatives that embrace a partnership model in which community partners have equal power and resources. These projects included a randomized clinical trial of the added value of community engagement in implementing quality improvement strategies for treating depression; an exploratory study of how an underserved community values different strategies for asthma intervention among children and adolescents; and a randomized clinical trial of the contribution of training/partnered reflection on the processes and outcomes of community-partnered research. Koegel received a B.A. from Queens College, City University of New York, and M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in anthropology from UCLA.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Fortney, J, Sullivan, G, Williams, K, Jackson, C, Morton, SC, Koegel, P., "Measuring continuity of care for clients of public mental health systems," Health Services Research, 38(4), 2003

Koegel, P, Sullivan, G, Burnam, A, Morton, SC, Wenzel, S., "Utilization of mental health and substance abuse services among homeless adults in Los Angeles," Medical Care, 37(13), 1999

Koegel, P, Burnam, MA, Morton, SC., "Enumerating homeless people: Alternative strategies and their consequences," Evaluation Review, 20, 1996

Koegel, P, Melamid, E, Burnam, MA, "Childhood risk factors for homelessness among homeless adults," American Journal of Public Health, 85(12), 1995

Weinberg, D. & Koegel, P., "Impediments to recovery in treatment programs for dually diagnosed homeless adults: an ethnographic analysis," Contemporary Drug Problems, 22, 1995

Koegel, P., "Through a different lens: An anthropological perspective on homelessness and mental illness," Culture, Medicine and Psychiatry, 1992(16), 1992

Koegel, P, Burnam, MA, "Alcoholism among homeless adults in the inner city of Los Angeles," Archives of General Psychiatry, 45, 1988

Koegel, P, Burnam, MA, Farr, RK, "The prevalence of specific psychiatric disorders among homeless individuals in the inner-city of Los Angeles," Archives of General Psychiatry, 45, 1988

Commentary

Publications