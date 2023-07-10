Weilong Kong

Weilong (David) Kong is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and a Ph.D. candidate at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he was a senior public administrative analyst at the Luskin Center for Innovation at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he conducted regional economic and environmental impact analyses of California climate change mitigation and energy efficiency policies.
Kong has an M.P.A. from the University of Southern California. His research interests focus on complex resource allocation problems featuring competition/confrontation under deep uncertainty, as well as simulation, evaluation and optimization methods including Markov Decision Process (MDP), Robust Decision Making (RDM) and Game Theory. His current research topics include Great Power Competition, the economic impact of fiscal expenditure and government regulations, and combating disinformation and narrative campaigns in the context of hybrid warfare.
Languages
Madarin; English