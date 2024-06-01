Shaun Leamon
RAND Europe Staff
He/Him
Expertise
Shaun Leamon is a research leader at the RAND Corporation. Working in the Science and Emerging Technologies team at RAND Europe, his research interests and experience lie in science and innovation funding and policy, health and social care policy and practice, and technology-based research innovation.
Before joining RAND, he was a research manager at the Health Foundation, where he oversaw funded research and evaluations to support innovation and improvement in health and care services. He led the management of the Health Foundation’s portfolio of large-scale infrastructure funding and was responsible for establishing the IMPACT Centre, a joint-funding initiative with the Economic and social Research Council (part of UKRI), which represents one of largest single UK investments in adult social care innovation. Leamon also led the Health Foundation’s work to ensure good practice in research and evaluation conduct.
For over a decade, Leamon has worked across the not-for-profit and third sector involved in programme development and evaluation, and strategy design and delivery. He was recently a Visiting Senior Fellow at the Research on Research Institute (RoRI).
Leamon has an M.Sc. in human and applied physiology from Guys' Hospital, King's College London.
Education
M.Sc. in human & applied physiology, King's College, London; B.Sc. in human physiology, University of Sunderland