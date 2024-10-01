Colin Levaunt is an analyst at RAND with an interest in geopolitical strategic competition, deterrence, international political economy, and strategy and force planning. His research and analysis at RAND has focused on strategic nuclear stability and deterrence, wargaming, and strategic and budgetary assessment. Levaunt has a M.S. in mathematics from the University of Vermont and B.S. in mathematics and physics from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Education
B.S. in physics & math, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse; M.S. in mathematics, University of Vermont