Selected Publications
Lytell, Maria C., Michael L. Hansen, Avery Calkins, Matthew D. Baird, Nastassia Reed, Kristin J. Leuschner, and Clifford A. Grammich, Retention of Racial-Ethnic Minorities in the Regular Army, RAND Corporation (RR-A2011-1), 2023
Lytell, Maria C., Elicia M. John, Melissa Shostak, and Miriam Matthews, Talent Management and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Department of the Air Force: Qualitative Review of Programs, Practices, and Partnerships, RAND Corporation (RR-A988-5), 2023
Keller, Kirsten M., Maria C. Lytell, and Shreyas Bharadwaj, Personnel Needs for Department of the Air Force Digital Talent: A Case Study of Software Factories, RAND Corporation (RR-A550-1), 2022
Robson, Sean, Maria C. Lytell, Matthew Walsh, Kimberly Curry Hall, Kirsten M. Keller, Vikram Kilambi, Joshua Snoke, Jonathan W. Welburn, Patrick S. Roberts, Owen Hall, and Louis T. Mariano, U.S. Air Force Enlisted Classification and Reclassification: Potential Improvements Using Machine Learning and Optimization Models, RAND Corporation (RR-A284-1), 2022
Lytell, Maria C., Kimberly Curry Hall, and Nelson Lim, Improving U.S. Military Accession Medical Screening Systems, RAND Corporation (RR-2780-OSD), 2019
Lytell, Maria C., Sean Robson, David Schulker, Tracy C. Krueger, Miriam Matthews, Louis T. Mariano, and Albert A. Robbert, Training Success for U.S. Air Force Special Operations and Combat Support Specialties: An Analysis of Recruiting, Screening, and Development Processes, RAND Corporation (RR-2002-AF), 2018
Lytell, Maria C., Susan G. Straus, Chad C. Serena, Geoffrey E. Grimm, James L. Doty III, Jennie W. Wenger, Andrea M. Abler, Andrew M. Naber, Clifford A. Grammich, and Eric S. Fowler, Assessing Competencies and Proficiency of Army Intelligence Analysts Across the Career Life Cycle, RAND Corporation (RR-1851-A), 2017
Lytell, Maria C., Kenneth Kuhn, Abigail Haddad, Jefferson P. Marquis, Nelson Lim, Kimberly Curry Hall, Robert Stewart, and Jennie W. Wenger, Force Drawdowns and Demographic Diversity: Investigating the Impact of Force Reductions on the Demographic Diversity of the U.S. Military, RAND Corporation (RR-1008-OSD), 2015