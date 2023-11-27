Nipher Malika

Selected Publications
Malika, N., Bogart, N., Mutchler, M., Goggin, K., Klein, D., Lawrence, S., & Wagner, G, "Loneliness among Black/African American Adults Living with HIV: Socio-demographic and Psychosocial Correlates and Implications for Adherence. ," Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities, 2023
Malika, N., Van Dyk, T. R., Alemi, Q., Belliard, J. C., Fisher, C., Ortiz, L., & Montgomery, S., "What's keeping kids up at night? How psychosocial stressors exacerbate the relationship between sleep and mental health.," Public Health Challenges, 2023
Malika, N., Granillo, C., & Belliard, JC., "Bridging the Gap Between Resources and Families of Students in Marginalized Communities.," Childhood Education, 2021
D’Amico, E., Kennedy, D., Malika, N., Klein, D., Brown, R., Rodriguez, A., Johnson, C., Schweigman, K., Arvizu, V., Etz, K., & Dickerson, D., "Risk and protective factors of social networks on alcohol, cannabis, and opioid use among urban American Indian/Alaska Native emerging adults. ," Psychology of Addictive Behavior, 2023
Malika, N., Ogundimu, O, Roberts, L., Alemi, Q., Casiano, C., & Montgomery, S., "African Immigrant Health: Prostate Cancer Attitudes and Perceptions. ," American Journal of Men’s Health, 2020
Malika, N., Barbagelatta, G., Penny, M., Reynolds, K., & Sinclair, R., "Impact of housing and infrastructure on handwashing in Peru. ," International Health., 2020
Malika, N., Arthur, K., & Belliard, J. C., "Addressing the health of a marginalized population in the US: impact and policy implications for community health workers.," Community, Work & Family, 2019
Malika, NM., Desai, AK., & Belliard, JC., "Herbal Use and Medical Pluralism Among Latinos in Southern California.," Journal of Community Health