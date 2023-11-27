Nipher Malika

Associate Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Education

Ph.D. in social policy & social research, Loma Linda University; M.P.H. in research epidemiology, Loma Linda University; B.S. in biology, Northwest Nazarene University

Overview

Nipher Malika is policy researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at Pardee RAND Graduate School. As a social/behavioral epidemiologist, she specializes on community-based participatory research to understand and address health inequities.  She is trained in qualitative and quantitative research methodology and the synergistic utilization of both (mixed methods) for a more comprehensive assesment. Much of her current research is in the United States, but also in East Africa. Her recent work includes 1) a community-engaged comparative effectiveness trial of an HIV prevention intervention for African immigrant women, 2) examining the role of social networks in HIV prevention in Uganda, and 3) evaluating health equity interventions on urinary incontinence, and adverse childhood experiences. Malika holds a Ph.D. in social policy and social research and MPH in epidemiology.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Malika, N., Bogart, N., Mutchler, M., Goggin, K., Klein, D., Lawrence, S., & Wagner, G, "Loneliness among Black/African American Adults Living with HIV: Socio-demographic and Psychosocial Correlates and Implications for Adherence. ," Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities, 2023

Malika, N., Van Dyk, T. R., Alemi, Q., Belliard, J. C., Fisher, C., Ortiz, L., & Montgomery, S., "What's keeping kids up at night? How psychosocial stressors exacerbate the relationship between sleep and mental health.," Public Health Challenges, 2023

Malika, N., Granillo, C., & Belliard, JC., "Bridging the Gap Between Resources and Families of Students in Marginalized Communities.," Childhood Education, 2021

D’Amico, E., Kennedy, D., Malika, N., Klein, D., Brown, R., Rodriguez, A., Johnson, C., Schweigman, K., Arvizu, V., Etz, K., & Dickerson, D., "Risk and protective factors of social networks on alcohol, cannabis, and opioid use among urban American Indian/Alaska Native emerging adults. ," Psychology of Addictive Behavior, 2023

Malika, N., Ogundimu, O, Roberts, L., Alemi, Q., Casiano, C., & Montgomery, S., "African Immigrant Health: Prostate Cancer Attitudes and Perceptions. ," American Journal of Men’s Health, 2020

Malika, N., Barbagelatta, G., Penny, M., Reynolds, K., & Sinclair, R., "Impact of housing and infrastructure on handwashing in Peru. ," International Health., 2020

Malika, N., Arthur, K., & Belliard, J. C., "Addressing the health of a marginalized population in the US: impact and policy implications for community health workers.," Community, Work & Family, 2019

Malika, NM., Desai, AK., & Belliard, JC., "Herbal Use and Medical Pluralism Among Latinos in Southern California.," Journal of Community Health

Languages

Swahili

